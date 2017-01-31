MPD: 21-year-old charged in indecent exposure incident at EastCh - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MPD: 21-year-old charged in indecent exposure incident at EastChase

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident that occurred at a River Region Target earlier this month. 

Police say 21-year-old Jurdell Shelton has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, which is a Class A misdemeanor. 

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 21 at the Target in the EastChase Shopping Center in which Shelton allegedly exposed himself to a female victim. 

Shelton was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. 

