MPD: 21-year-old charged in indecent exposure incident at EastChase

The Montgomery Police Department confirms an arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident that occurred at a River Region Target earlier this month.

Police say 21-year-old Jurdell Shelton has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 21 at the Target in the EastChase Shopping Center in which Shelton allegedly exposed himself to a female victim.

Shelton was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

