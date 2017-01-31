AL lawmakers react to President Trump's SCOTUS nominee

Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has picked Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee.

Representative Terri Sewell released this statement after the announcement:

“In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to learning more about the judicial opinions and constitutional philosophy of Judge Gorsuch. Given the consequential nature of this nomination, it is imperative that my Senate colleagues rigorously vet his legal opinions and jurisprudence, and ensure his philosophies are consistent with our Constitution and values as a nation. At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, it is important that this nominee be a fair and impartial adjudicator of the laws that protect the rights of all Americans.”

Senator Richard Shelby released this statement following the announcement:

After the untimely death of the conservative lion Justice Antonin Scalia, I strongly believed that the American people deserved a voice in filling this critical vacancy. President Trump has made an outstanding selection in nominating Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, and I am confident that he will preserve Scalia’s legacy on the bench for generations to come. Our next Supreme Court Justice must be a steadfast supporter of the rule of law with an unwavering commitment to the Constitution. There is no doubt that Judge Gorsuch meets these necessary qualifications. I look forward to supporting his nomination and urge my Senate colleagues to join me.

Representative Martha Roby had this to say about the nominee:

I applaud President Trump for his selection of such a highly qualified and capable nominee. The addition of Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court would hasten our government’s return to Constitutional balance and our country’s return to following the rule of law. There is no question that Judge Gorsuch is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and I urge the Senate to quickly begin confirmation proceedings.

Representative Robert Aderholt released this statement:

Judge Neil Gorsuch appears to be an excellent choice to serve on our nation’s highest court. The most important duty of a Supreme Court Justice is solely to interpret the United States Constitution as it is written. The court does not need activist judges who ignore our founding document and simply write new laws. Many are confident that Judge Gorsuch has the judicial temperament to let the letter of the law govern his decisions. Based on Gorsuch’s record, I believe he will follow the example of the late Justice Antonin Scalia and examine the law through the lens of the constitution.

