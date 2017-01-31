Troy University, Montgomery Islamic group react to immigration order

Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins says after 9/11, the number of students coming to America declined and those foreign students ended up attending institutions in Great Britain and Australia, which hurt Troy from an economic standpoint.

Now Alabama's international university is worried recruitment efforts will be dampened again.

In light of President Trump's temporary immigration ban, Troy University's leadership wanted to take a firm stand for their students and international community.

"They don't stand alone; even though they may be 10,000 miles away from home, we stand with them and we will continue to do so,” said Hawkins.

Chancellor Hawkins says the anxiety generated by the executive order is a main concern. Currently, 20 students from Iraq and Iran have applied to Troy University, Chancellor Hawkins says their desire to study in America will either be delayed or altogether thwarted.

"Out of the seven countries that are affected by the ban, we know that we have students that have applied from two of those countries. We currently have students from three of those countries enrolled here and a professor from Iraq that’s doing a great job and he too, is anxious about all this,” said Chancellor Hawkins.

Hawkins says counselors are on hand to help students cope with anxiety and issues surrounding the immigration ban.

“I would want them first and foremost to tell their parents, reassure their parents that they have a family at Troy university, that we're going to stand with them and we're going to do everything that we can, not only to lower the anxiety but to reduce their vulnerability,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins is discouraging these students and faculty from leaving the U.S. The East Montgomery Islamic Society is also encouraging members of their community to cancel travel plans.

Aya Zaied says her family has been fortunate that this hasn’t impacted them, but friends have been calling.

The AUM law student says her friends haven’t been so lucky, with several of them calling to say they, or their parents, have been stranded, many of whom are green card holders.

"In my heart, I can't deny that I am scared. I don’t know what’s going to happen and I don’t know where we stand and I can't deny that when I go out in public now, I’m a little bit more fearful,” said Zaied, East Montgomery Islamic Society Youth Leader, and Auburn University Montgomery law student.



For Zaied, it's the message she says has been sent to the children that she worries about the most.

"You're not wanted, you're not welcome, you're not American; even if you were born here and you were raised here, even if you don’t identify as anything else, you can't be a Muslim and an American and for me, that breaks my heart,” said Zaied.



Zaied encourages everyone to read the executive order because she says initially, based upon "Muslim ban" rhetoric from the campaign, she was terrified but when she read it, parts of it made sense because these seven countries were reviewed and highlighted from the Obama Administration in terms of terrorist activity.

“It makes sense; every nation as the right to secure their borders, coming from that perspective it makes a lot of sense. Coming from the sense of the public of such a long, you know, we're going to do this and Muslims are no longer welcome here and all the hate and harassment, a lot of people don’t go back and read it and it just enforces their perception that we're no longer wanted here and you're going to slowly either kick us out or stop us from coming back,” said Zaied.

