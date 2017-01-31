Williams, Schofield lead hot Tennessee past Auburn, 87-77

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Admiral Schofield scored 18 points and Grant Williams added 17 to help Tennessee win its fourth straight game with an 87-77 victory Tuesday night over Auburn.

The Volunteers (13-9, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) continued their recent surge with a dominating first half, and the Tigers (14-8, 3-6) never mustered much of a threat until the final minutes.

Schofield grabbed seven rebounds for Tennessee, which came in ranked 41st in the RPI and is making a late surge into NCAA Tournament contention. Williams continued his recent strong play despite playing only 18 minutes before fouling out. He has scored 64 points in the last four games.

Jordan Bowden added 15 points. Robert Hubbs III had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists despite making just two of his 12 shots.

Jared Harper led Auburn with 21 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers. He had 18 by halftime when Tennessee led 46-30 and the rest of the Tigers were 3-of-19 shooting collectively.

