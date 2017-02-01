Adoption prices cut in half at Montgomery Humane Society; Learn why and find your furry valentine on TIA

A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
House lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a ride-sharing network across the state, but not before adding provisions to the legislation.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to be the new head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, following an announcement Thursday that Jim Byard will be stepping down from the position.More >>
The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will host its 28th annual Flimp Festival Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Union Springs police have taken a suspect into custody but no charges have been filed yet in regards to a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Warnings about the risk of skin cancer are often directed toward people who are fair-skinned.More >>
Alabama State University officials are set to hold another news conference Friday on the Attorney General’s decision to close the investigation of the university and the FSS audit.More >>
A Dothan man is facing charges after police say he provided a juvenile with drugs.More >>
Funeral arrangements are set for 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons, the Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.More >>
