Adoption prices cut in half at Montgomery Humane Society; Learn why and find your furry valentine on TIA

The Montgomery Humane society kicks off a new campaign to land more animals in their forever homes. It's called the "my furry valentine" and all adoption prices in half for the next two weeks!

WSFA 12 News Reporter Bethany Davis is LIVE at the shelter this morning where she will tell us more about what they do, how the promotion will work and she'll show you some of the animals that are hoping you'll take them home.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

WEATHER:

Additional fog developing across the southern third of Alabama... pic.twitter.com/Eg1YG1G4Mj — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) February 1, 2017

FIRING SQUAD: Senator Trip Pittman wants a new choice for executions- the firing squad. Pittman filed the bill in response to Thomas Arthur who avoided execution by claiming he would rather be killed by firing squad. Hear why Pittman thinks inmates should be given this option coming up at 6:15 a.m.

HEROIN AND PRESCRIPTION DRUGS: It's a growing epidemic in Alabama: Heroin and prescription drug abuse cases continue to rise. The Council on Substance Abuse held a training session on heroin and prescription drug abuse on Tuesday. Coming up at 6:15 a.m. hear what members are doing to combat this particular drug problem.

BACK OPEN: Interstate 85 is back open this morning after a fatal three-vehicle crash last night shut it down for hours. It happened between the Taylor road and Chantilly parkway exits. Coming up at 6 a.m. we have the latest details about the crash.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Our annual Fever Day Signing Party gets going at 4:30 p.m. today! As always, we will have live reports and interviews from the 20th annual Fever Signing Day Party. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook and download our app for updates on National Signing Day.

