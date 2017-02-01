I-65 SB clear after crash at the Northern Boulevard

Lanes of I-65 southbound are clear after a minor three-vehicle crash near the Northern Boulevard, according to officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Wednesday morning, one lane was blocked at the N. Blvd. as troopers worked to clear the roadway.

Corporal Jess Thornton says there were no injuries involved in this crash.

ALDOT cameras showed back up from this crash extended past the Cobbs Ford road exit in Prattville.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.