Attorney: Gov. Bentley paid nearly $9K of Rebekah Mason's legal fees from campaign funds

A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
Funeral arrangements are set for 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons, the Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.More >>
Funeral arrangements are set for 14-year-old Jaquerria Timmons, the Bellingrath Middle School student who was shot and killed Monday afternoon just minutes after school let out.More >>
At a time when art classes are basically non-existent in schools, she says it’s something kids need.More >>
At a time when art classes are basically non-existent in schools, she says it’s something kids need.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to be the new head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, following an announcement Thursday that Jim Byard will be stepping down from the position.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell to be the new head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, following an announcement Thursday that Jim Byard will be stepping down from the position.More >>
Union Springs police have taken a suspect into custody but no charges have been filed yet in regards to a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Union Springs police have taken a suspect into custody but no charges have been filed yet in regards to a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey's office has confirmed another departure as she continues to put together her administration. Julie Magee is out as Alabama Revenue Commissioner.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey's office has confirmed another departure as she continues to put together her administration. Julie Magee is out as Alabama Revenue Commissioner.More >>
House lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a ride-sharing network across the state, but not before adding provisions to the legislation.More >>
House lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a ride-sharing network across the state, but not before adding provisions to the legislation.More >>
With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process.More >>
With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process.More >>
The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will host its 28th annual Flimp Festival Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will host its 28th annual Flimp Festival Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Warnings about the risk of skin cancer are often directed toward people who are fair-skinned.More >>
Warnings about the risk of skin cancer are often directed toward people who are fair-skinned.More >>