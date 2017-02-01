Montgomery Humane Society kicks off 'My Furry Valentine' campaign

The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its “My Furry Valentine” campaign Wednesday to land more animals in their forever homes.

During the promotion, the shelter is cutting all adoption prices in half.

“They’re all going to be spayed and neutered, micro chipped, up to date on their shots,” said Lea Turbert, with the Montgomery Humane Society.

MHS sees hundreds of animals come through its shelter every month.

“Last year we received over 8600 animals that we processed. Strays, ones that had been given up for one reason or another,” Turbert explained the shelter and adoption center serve homeless, abandoned and unwanted animals. “We try to get them processed as quickly as possible so we can get them up for adoption and they can get a new home, they can get a second chance.”

Last week, Turbert said there were only three puppies at the shelter. Wednesday, more than 20 puppies were up for adoption. That’s more than normal for this time of year.

“It starts getting busier starting in February,” said Turbert. “And then the summer months are very heavy with puppies and cats and kittens.” At times, the shelter gets too full for all of the animals to go on display for visitors and potential adopters.

“It’s saving two lives when you adopt a shelter pet because you’re taking one home to love forever, and you’re making room for another pet to come up to get their home,” Turbert said.

The "My Furry Valentine" promotion runs through valentine's day. MHS is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. You can find more information about adoption and the pets that are available here.

