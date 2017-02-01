National Signing Day 2017: Colleges across Alabama

Below is a list of the recruits that signed with schools across the state of Alabama. This list is constantly updating so continue to check back for the latest:

*Note: Player names that are underlined are WSFA Fever players from our area.

ALABAMA:

Elliot Baker OL Isaiah Buggs Dl Thomas Fletcher LS Najee Harris RB Jerry Jeudy WR Alex Leatherwood OL Kyriq McDonald DB Dylan Moses LB Tyrell Shavers WR Tua Tagovailoa Qb Major Tennison TE Chadarius Townsend ATH Vandarius Cowan LB Daniel Wright S Mac Jones QB Jedrick Wills OL Xavier McKinney DB Henry Riggs III WR Chris Allen LB Kendall Randolph OL Phildarian Mathis DL Markail Benton LB Brian Robinson RB Kendrick James TE LeBryan Ray DE Devonta Smith WR Hunter Brannon OL Joseph Bulovas K

AUBURN:

Chandler Wooten LB Malik Willis QB Jarrett Stidham QB Sal Cannella TE K.J. Britt LB Nick Brahms OL Malcolm Askew DB Calvin Ashley OL John Samuel Shenker TE Noah Igbinoghene WR Austin Troxell OL Alaric Williams RB Tyrone Truesdell OL Devan Barrett RB Jordyn Peters DB Anders Carlson K T.D. Moultry LB Traivon Leonard CB (Oxbridge Academy) Alec Jackson DL ( Jeff Davis) Bill Taylor LS Carlito Gonzalez DB Markaviest Bryant DE JaTarvious Whitlow WR Big Cat Bryant LB

TROY

Damion Willis WR Rasool Clemons DE Bubba Hudson OL Travius Harris OL Luke Whittemore WR Marcus Jones CB Shon Spralling CB Evan Legassey K/P Terence Dunlap RB Kevin Nixxon LB Kyle Nixxon DB Justin Whisenhunt LB Tyler Murray DB D.K. Billingsley RB Travon Mathis DL Austin Stidham OL Bret Clark WR Jaylond Adams Lacy Marquis Bubba Johnson WR (Lee)

FAULKNER

Robert Brown DB Phillip Parrish OL (Central High) Deshaun Love DB Alvin Renteria K (Central High) Devin Pittman WR (Central High) Jon-Halston Hill FB/LS Decarlos Hurt DB Alex Delvalle OL Antonio Gurley LB Braydon Herrera RB (Pike Liberal Arts) Logan Goodman LB (Tallassee High School) Jordan Alexander OL (Benjamin Russell) Tanner Atkins LB Hassan Bailey WR Mason Blocker QB Ja'Quez Bowser DB Paul Daniels TE (Dallas County High School) Robert English LB (Elba High School) Josh Evans K Kam Ford WR Rock Gallion DL Tre' Garland DB Garrett Hallmark DB Brady Hancock DB (Tallassee High School) Jamal Hourel RB (Andalusia High School) Daniel Johnson LB Branden Keding OL Chris Lundy DB T.J. Miller LB Landon Pinkard LB (Catholic High School) Quincy Robinson OL Dylan Sturgill LB Mason Waters RB De'Kieth Whatley WR (Prattville High School) Zack Woods RB (Andalusia High School) Dontavious Williams RB (Elba High School) Jabronski Williams ATH (Charles Henderson High School)

ASU

Tracey Jones OL

C.J. Cook RB (Notasulga High School)

De'Andre Brown OL

Wallace Corker WR

George Golden RB

Jaterrius Gulley OL

De'Quan Johnson WR (Southside High School in Selma)

Damian Wilson OL (Chilton County High School)

FEVER PLAYERS WHO COMMITTED TO PLAY AT OTHER UNIVERSITIES

Park Crossing's Malik Jackson commits to Louisville

Saint James' Sterling Jones commits to UCF

Brantley's Jacob Free commits to Vanderbilt

Dothan's Bubba McDaniel commits to Southern

Park Crossing's Cam Bright commits to Pitt

Dothan's Christian Jackson commits to Lane College

Dothan's Clifton Robbins commits to Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Enterprise's Darius Kearse commits to Furman

Dothan's Devanir Martin commits to Grambling State

Park Crossing's Jake Lane commits to Jacksonville State

Enterprise's Jaren Jones commits to Tuskegee

Dothan's Kendarrius Martin commits to Minnesota West Community and Technical College

BTW's Nathan Harrison commits to Tuskegee

Dothan's Tyson Williams commits to University of Nevada

Carver's Stanley Tulley commits to Delta State University

Carver's Fred Thomas commits to Morehouse College

Park Crossing's Kadarius Provitt commits to Hutchinson Community College

Montgomery Catholic's Brian Anderson commits to North Carolina

Park Crossing's Jeremiah Lowery commits to Army

Andalusia's Allan George commits to Vanderbilt

Jeff Davis' Preston Mixon commits to Western Kentucky

Carver's Jamal Turner commits to Toledo

Carver's Nathan Givhan commits to Toledo

Jeff Davis' Zyon Gilbert commits to FAU

Park Crossing's Miles Broadnax commits to Birmingham-Southern

Park Crossing's Quartavius McConico commits to Birmingham-Southern

Park Crossing's E'Mari Brown commits to Avilia University

Park Crossing's Johnny George commits Birmingham-Southern

Park Crossing's Mario Davis, Jr. commits to Delta State University

Lee's DJ Rudolph commits to Sterling University

Lee's Samuel Williams commits to Northeast Mississippi Community College

Jeff Davis' Travis Bell commits to Kennesaw State

Jeff Davis' Travez Bozeman commits to NE Oklahoma CC

Montgomery Catholic's David Poole commits to University of Tenn at Chattanooga

Montgomery Catholic's Landon Pinckard commits to Faulkner

Jeff Davis' Derrell Singleton commits to Golden West CC

Sidney Lanier's Stacey Marshall, Jr. commits to Hutchinson CC

Lee's Mike Huntley, Jr. commits to Lane College

Lee's Cordez Bryant commits to Sterling College

Billingsley's Webb Dobbins commits to Culver-Stockton College

