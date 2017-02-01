National Signing Day 2017: Colleges across Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

College Football

National Signing Day 2017: Colleges across Alabama

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(Source: WSFA 12) (Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Below is a list of the recruits that signed with schools across the state of Alabama. This list is constantly updating so continue to check back for the latest:

*Note: Player names that are underlined are WSFA Fever players from our area. 

ALABAMA:

  1. Elliot Baker OL
  2. Isaiah Buggs Dl
  3. Thomas Fletcher LS
  4. Najee Harris RB
  5.  Jerry Jeudy WR
  6. Alex Leatherwood OL
  7.  Kyriq McDonald DB
  8. Dylan Moses LB
  9. Tyrell Shavers WR
  10. Tua Tagovailoa Qb
  11. Major Tennison TE
  12. Chadarius Townsend ATH
  13. Vandarius Cowan LB
  14. Daniel Wright S
  15. Mac Jones QB
  16. Jedrick Wills OL
  17. Xavier McKinney DB
  18. Henry Riggs III WR
  19. Chris Allen LB
  20. Kendall Randolph OL
  21. Phildarian Mathis DL
  22. Markail Benton LB
  23. Brian Robinson RB
  24. Kendrick James TE
  25. LeBryan Ray DE
  26. Devonta Smith WR
  27. Hunter Brannon OL
  28. Joseph Bulovas K

AUBURN:    

  1. Chandler Wooten LB
  2. Malik Willis QB
  3. Jarrett Stidham QB
  4. Sal Cannella TE
  5. K.J. Britt LB
  6. Nick Brahms OL
  7. Malcolm Askew DB
  8. Calvin Ashley OL
  9. John Samuel Shenker TE
  10. Noah Igbinoghene WR
  11. Austin Troxell OL
  12. Alaric Williams RB
  13. Tyrone Truesdell OL
  14. Devan Barrett RB
  15. Jordyn Peters DB
  16. Anders Carlson K
  17. T.D. Moultry LB
  18. Traivon Leonard CB (Oxbridge Academy)
  19. Alec Jackson DL ( Jeff Davis)
  20. Bill Taylor LS
  21. Carlito Gonzalez DB
  22. Markaviest Bryant DE
  23. JaTarvious Whitlow WR
  24. Big Cat Bryant LB

TROY

  1. Damion Willis WR
  2. Rasool Clemons DE
  3. Bubba Hudson OL
  4. Travius Harris OL
  5. Luke Whittemore WR
  6. Marcus Jones CB
  7. Shon Spralling CB
  8. Evan Legassey K/P
  9. Terence Dunlap RB
  10. Kevin Nixxon LB
  11. Kyle Nixxon DB
  12. Justin Whisenhunt LB
  13. Tyler Murray DB
  14. D.K. Billingsley RB
  15. Travon Mathis DL
  16. Austin Stidham OL
  17. Bret Clark WR
  18. Jaylond Adams 
  19. Lacy Marquis
  20. Bubba Johnson WR (Lee)

FAULKNER

  1. Robert Brown DB
  2. Phillip Parrish OL (Central High)
  3. Deshaun Love DB
  4. Alvin Renteria K (Central High)
  5. Devin Pittman WR (Central High)
  6. Jon-Halston Hill FB/LS
  7. Decarlos Hurt DB
  8. Alex Delvalle OL
  9. Antonio Gurley LB
  10.  Braydon Herrera RB (Pike Liberal Arts)
  11. Logan Goodman LB (Tallassee High School)
  12. Jordan Alexander OL (Benjamin Russell)
  13. Tanner Atkins LB
  14. Hassan Bailey WR
  15. Mason Blocker QB
  16. Ja'Quez Bowser DB
  17. Paul Daniels TE (Dallas County High School) 
  18. Robert English LB (Elba High School) 
  19. Josh Evans K
  20. Kam Ford WR
  21. Rock Gallion DL
  22. Tre' Garland DB
  23. Garrett Hallmark DB
  24. Brady Hancock DB (Tallassee High School) 
  25. Jamal Hourel RB (Andalusia High School) 
  26. Daniel Johnson LB 
  27. Branden Keding OL 
  28. Chris Lundy DB
  29. T.J. Miller LB
  30. Landon Pinkard LB (Catholic High School) 
  31. Quincy Robinson OL
  32. Dylan Sturgill LB
  33. Mason Waters RB
  34. De'Kieth Whatley WR (Prattville High School) 
  35. Zack Woods RB (Andalusia High School) 
  36. Dontavious Williams RB (Elba High School) 
  37. Jabronski Williams ATH (Charles Henderson High School) 

ASU

  • Tracey Jones OL
  • C.J. Cook RB (Notasulga High School) 
  • De'Andre Brown OL
  • Wallace Corker WR
  • George Golden RB
  • Jaterrius Gulley OL
  • De'Quan Johnson WR (Southside High School in Selma) 
  • Damian Wilson OL (Chilton County High School) 

FEVER PLAYERS WHO COMMITTED TO PLAY AT OTHER UNIVERSITIES 

  • Park Crossing's Malik Jackson commits to Louisville 
  • Saint James' Sterling Jones commits to UCF
  • Brantley's Jacob Free commits to Vanderbilt 
  • Dothan's Bubba McDaniel commits to Southern 
  • Park Crossing's Cam Bright commits to Pitt
  • Dothan's Christian Jackson commits to Lane College 
  • Dothan's Clifton Robbins commits to Minnesota West Community and Technical College 
  • Enterprise's Darius Kearse commits to Furman
  • Dothan's Devanir Martin commits to Grambling State
  • Park Crossing's Jake Lane commits to Jacksonville State
  • Enterprise's Jaren Jones commits to Tuskegee 
  • Dothan's Kendarrius Martin commits to Minnesota West Community and Technical College 
  • BTW's Nathan Harrison commits to Tuskegee
  • Dothan's Tyson Williams commits to University of Nevada
  • Carver's Stanley Tulley commits to Delta State University 
  • Carver's Fred Thomas commits to Morehouse College 
  • Park Crossing's Kadarius Provitt commits to Hutchinson Community College
  • Montgomery Catholic's Brian Anderson commits to North Carolina
  • Park Crossing's Jeremiah Lowery commits to Army 
  • Andalusia's Allan George commits to Vanderbilt 
  • Jeff Davis' Preston Mixon commits to Western Kentucky 
  • Carver's Jamal Turner commits to Toledo 
  • Carver's Nathan Givhan commits to Toledo 
  • Jeff Davis' Zyon Gilbert commits to FAU 
  • Park Crossing's Miles Broadnax commits to Birmingham-Southern 
  • Park Crossing's Quartavius McConico commits to Birmingham-Southern 
  • Park Crossing's E'Mari Brown commits to Avilia University 
  • Park Crossing's Johnny George commits Birmingham-Southern 
  • Park Crossing's Mario Davis, Jr. commits to Delta State University 
  • Lee's DJ Rudolph commits to Sterling University 
  • Lee's Samuel Williams commits to Northeast Mississippi Community College 
  • Jeff Davis' Travis Bell commits to Kennesaw State
  • Jeff Davis' Travez Bozeman commits to NE Oklahoma CC
  • Montgomery Catholic's David Poole commits to University of Tenn at Chattanooga 
  • Montgomery Catholic's Landon Pinckard commits to Faulkner 
  • Jeff Davis' Derrell Singleton commits to Golden West CC
  • Sidney Lanier's Stacey Marshall, Jr. commits to Hutchinson CC
  • Lee's Mike Huntley, Jr. commits to Lane College 
  • Lee's Cordez Bryant commits to Sterling College 
  • Billingsley's Webb Dobbins commits to Culver-Stockton College

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly