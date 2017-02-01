Mike Dean out as football coach at Stanhope Elmore High School - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Mike Dean is no longer the head football coach and athletics director at Stanhope Elmore High School, according to Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis.

Dennis said the administration at the high school informed him they have chosen to go in a different direction.

Dean was named the football coach on June 30.

Dennis believes the job will be posted later today.

