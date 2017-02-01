Gov. Bentley awards grant to help Hispanic victims of domestic violence

According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Country singer Loretta Lynn has had a stroke, reports say.More >>
Country singer Loretta Lynn has had a stroke, reports say.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
Country singer Loretta Lynn has had a stroke, reports say.More >>
Country singer Loretta Lynn has had a stroke, reports say.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process.More >>
With Mayor Kenneth Boswell stepping down to take a state position in the administration of Gov. Kay Ivey, William "Bill" Cooper is taking over the mayor's office in Enterprise and making history in the process.More >>
Interstate 65 northbound is being reopened at mile marker 204 (one mile south of the Clanton exit) after crews cleared a crash from the roadway Friday evening.More >>
Interstate 65 northbound is being reopened at mile marker 204 (one mile south of the Clanton exit) after crews cleared a crash from the roadway Friday evening.More >>
A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their namesMore >>
A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their namesMore >>
A former Bullock County jailer is suing Sheriff Raymond Rogers after he allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments toward her.More >>
A former Bullock County jailer is suing Sheriff Raymond Rogers after he allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments toward her.More >>
At a time when art classes are basically non-existent in schools, she says it’s something kids need.More >>
At a time when art classes are basically non-existent in schools, she says it’s something kids need.More >>
The arrests follow a police investigation regarding multiple thefts Tuesday from unlocked vehicles parked at apartment complexes in the E. Longleaf Drive area of Auburn.More >>
The arrests follow a police investigation regarding multiple thefts Tuesday from unlocked vehicles parked at apartment complexes in the E. Longleaf Drive area of Auburn.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>