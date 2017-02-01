Gov. Bentley awards grant to help Hispanic victims of domestic violence

Governor Bentley has awarded a $64,000 grant to an organization that provides assistance for Hispanic victims of domestic violence.

The grant, which was made available by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the U.S. Department of Justice, will provide legal assistance and other services for Spanish-speaking domestic violence victims.

“Domestic violence is a horrible crime that affects all communities,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to see this organization provide help to those who may not be aware of the resources and assistance available due to cultural or language barriers."

Along with this grants, non-profit organizations rely on local private donations to ensure their services remain available to victims.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management, and recreation.

“ADECA partners with many nonprofit organizations around the state that help victims of domestic violence,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “Our partnership with the Hispanic Interest Coalition is a way to reach victims who may have cultural or language barriers and help them to access important services.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.