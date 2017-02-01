Josh: Isolated rain returns Thursday

TONIGHT: A mild, dry night is ahead for Alabama; temperatures will drop through the 60s and bottom out in the lower 50s by sunrise Thursday. We'll expect a mix of clouds and clear and not much wind tonight.

A FEW SHOWERS: Isolated pockets of rain develop tomorrow and linger into Friday; this system is starved for moisture and will not create widespread, heavy rainfall. Instead, we only expect isolated, mainly light rain showers. Highs tomorrow head for the lower 70s.

COOLER AIR ARRIVES: The front will sweep through Friday, bringing a few showers along for the ride. The air behind this front is slightly cooler, so highs Friday will likely stay in the mid 60s. The coolest day will be Saturday, when highs in most places will stay in the lower 60s. Some of our northern counties could stay in the upper 50s all day Saturday.

NEXT WEEK: More showers return on Sunday; this system will also struggle to create widespread, heavy rain, though. So we'll just call for some isolated showers at times Sunday into Monday. A stronger system could affect Alabama by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Earlier computer model guidance had suggested the possibility of severe weather, but the past few runs have trended towards a faster, more progressive solution that would reduce or eliminate the idea of strong storms. We'll keep watching!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.