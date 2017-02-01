Survey of Montgomery's homeless starts to show clearer picture

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (MACH) Executive Director Molly Stone said it takes about three weeks to a month to finalize all of the numbers for the group’s annual Point-In-Time Homeless Count.

Even though MACH joined forces with other charitable groups in the River Region to survey the streets and shelters of Montgomery just last week, Stone said they already have some pretty telling preliminary numbers.

“On the night of the count, we did just under 100 surveys,” Stone said. “As we’ve gone through so far, about 65 are unsheltered homeless. Sometimes, people are doubled up with friends and family members or they’re staying in a hotel and paying for it themselves. Those people don’t meet the definition of homelessness we have to use - the federal definition.”

She said the numbers are standard for a city of Montgomery’s size. However, she explained, about five years ago the number of homeless people in the area was nearly double what it has been in the past couple of years.

"More shelter space has opened,” Stone said. “There was a time here when one of our biggest shelters was under renovation and shut down for over a year. That re-opened, in addition to more shelters opening.”

The information gathered during the homeless count is used to apply for grant money from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Stone said the funds from the grant are for what is called “continuum of care” and they go to help fund permanent housing programs in the area.

With a new federal administration in office, Dr. Ben Carson has been named HUD's secretary. While Stone said groups aren’t completely in the know about what is to come for future budgeting plans, they have been assured that fund application and processing will go on as it has been for at least the next year.

Due to the way the department’s fiscal year is structured, the funds approved from the information gathered last week will be approved to cover the programs into 2018. Stone said groups like hers are hopeful that they won’t see a change in HUD's support.

“He [Secretary Carson], himself, comes from a background where he was raised in HUD housing, so we hope he will be a champion for it,” Stone said.

The goal of efforts like the homeless count, in Stone’s words, is to eliminate homelessness completely in the River Region. Stone said MACH does not believe it’s an impossible feat.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.