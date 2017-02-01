2017 Battle of Selma reenactment canceled due to new fees

A big annual event has been taken off the calendar in Selma this year.

The Battle of Selma Reenactment, one of Alabama’s largest civil war reenactments, has been canceled for 2017.

Organizers say they were forced to make the decision after receiving a big bill from the city to put it on.

Selma’s mayor says it’s a new rule that applies to all events, in order to protect the city’s budget.

Organizers for the battle enactment announced Wednesday that it will not be happening.

It was scheduled to be held in April 2017, with two days of school tours and stations and two days of events ranging from drills, tacticals, battles, a ball and a memorial service.

The annual commemoration at Riverside Park has been held the past 31 years. It attracts between 2,000-5,000 spectators each year and between 400- 1000 participants.

“The re-enactors are very disappointed. There’s a buzz on social media about why it got canceled. The participants want to come to Selma. They enjoy coming to Selma and spending their money there,” said James Hammonds.

Hammonds, who has been with the Battle of Selma since it began in 1987 is the current President of the April 1865 Society, Inc. the event sponsor. The organization was asked to sponsor the re-enactment in 2009. It is a 501 (c) 3 charitable education non-profit with 300 members.

He says this year, Selma’s new administration asked for more than $22,000 for in-kind services to pay for police, fire and public works personnel needed to have the event.

“We’ve talked about that in the past with different mayors and it’s never been an issue that we couldn’t at least compromise on. But it’s never been more than a few thousand dollars. This time, we were presented with a bill of $22,000 which is an additional 76% of our normal budget,” Hammonds said. “It just wasn’t fiscally prudent to go forward at this point with only three months’ notice. We’re at a very critical state right now because we have to let people know not to come.”

The re-enactment has been canceled before in the past, but for other reasons, he added.

He says organizers were unable to get back in touch with the mayor’s office for two weeks to discuss the matter further after their initial meeting.

“The mayor is well within his rights to want in-kind services but, some of the ones they were asking for didn’t even really apply, like cutting the grass at a city park. They should be doing that anyway,” Hammonds added.

Re-enactment organizers shared the news about the cancellation through a press release Wednesday. They also posted the information on the event’s website and on Facebook, sparking lots of reaction.

“We’ve never actually had to pay anything although we have been presented with bills in the past,” Hammonds said. “Even if we were presented with a bill, unless they could apply the policy fairly and firmly to everybody, they overlooked it because they knew the amount of people we bring to town and the economic impact it has.”

Selma Mayor Darrio Melton says charging for city services is the new standard for all events in Selma.

“This event is not a city event. It is a private event and as we have told the event planners, we’re willing to work with them but being responsible stewards of taxpayer money, we cannot fully subsidize any event,” he said. “We have to pay personnel, be it police, fire or public works. Citizens don’t pay taxes for us to subsidize private events so we’re just trying to recoup some of that funding so it won’t be a big impact on our city budget.”

The mayor said he was disappointed to hear about the cancellation of the reenactment through the media. He stressed that payment of in-kind services will be required for all events, including the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

The jubilee is one of the largest Civil Rights events in the country. It’s a celebration and commemoration of The Bloody Sunday, The Selma-to-Montgomery March and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It will be held March 2-5 in Selma.

“We’ve made it plain and clear to all event organizers and planners that, across the board, there will not be any special subsidies for any particular event,” Melton said. “Across the board, we’ll make sure that any event planners will have to work with the city in regards to providing services that the city will render to those events.”

As for Battle of Selma re-enactors, they’re looking to the future to keep that part of the area's history alive.

“We just couldn’t come up with an extra $22,000 dollars because that’s really way too high. It just seems like a decision to set the bar so high that the event wouldn’t occur,” Hammonds said. “I just hope that we can all get on the same page because we want on one for 2018.”

“In other cities, event planners pay the city for certain services that are rendered. Here in Selma, for too long, the city has been the place where people come to basically drain the budget to have their events and we will no longer continue those practices,” Melton added.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.