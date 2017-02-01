Arrest made in Monday morning Montgomery homicide

An arrest has been made in Monday morning's Cairnbrook Drive homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Investigators took 17-year-old Markeefé Hill of Montgomery into custody and charged him with murder in connection to the death of Jaylen Henderson, 18.

Hill surrendered Wednesday and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he's being held on a $150,000 bond.

Henderson's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Cairnbrook Drive. He'd been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A motive is not clear, but investigators say the suspect and victim were friends.

