Serial kidnapper, sex offender sentenced to 51 years

A convicted sex offender who kidnapped several women in Selma has been sentenced to 51 years in prison.

Daniel Emerson,54, of Selma, was convicted in December on two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He was sentenced Wednesday at the Dallas County Courthouse.

Emerson kidnapped a woman on Aug. 29, 2013. The victim said she was walking toward West Selma when she was stopped by Emerson, who was driving an older model white Ford Explorer. He asked her if she needed a ride and she accepted.

But once she got into the SUV, according to affidavits, Emerson "pulled a knife from beside the seat and placed it to her throat stating that she was going to do 'exactly what he told her to do.'"

The victim grabbed the knife from his hand and stabbed him and jumped out of the moving car.

She ran to the Selma Police Department with the knife and collapsed in the parking lot.

Emerson went to the emergency room and told the staff that he fell on his own knife at his house in his kitchen, according to court documents. Hospital staff members reported the stab wound to police.

As investigators looked into the case, they found another woman who came forward to identify Emerson as the person who kidnapped her a few weeks earlier.

On July 16, 2013, the second victim said Emerson was behind the wheel of his white Ford Explorer and circled the block four times as she was walking on Alabama Avenue. Emerson stopped and asked her if she wanted "to chill." When she declined, court records indicate "Emerson then pointed a pistol into her face and pulled her into his vehicle. He then jumped back into the vehicle and locked all doors still pointing the pistol at her."

The victim got her phone out of her purse and dialed 911. When Emerson realized she called police, he pushed her out of the SUV and into the street, causing injuries, and fired two shots at her.

"He then got out of the vehicle and stood over her to determine whether or not she was dead," court records state.

The victim stayed on the ground pretending to be dead in fear that she might be shot again. When Emerson left, she was able to get to a friend's house nearby and was taken to the hospital where she made a police report.

When investigators met with the woman and showed her a photo lineup, she also identified Emerson as her assailant.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says authorities also connected Emerson to an attack on a third woman.

"This guy is a sexual predator who was going around trying to lure women into his car so he could do all types of bad things to them," Jackson said. "The hammer has been put down on him. He is going to have to pack his suitcase because he is going away for a long time."

He was sentenced to 25 years on each of his two kidnapping charges involving the first two victims and one year for unlawful imprisonment, connected to the incident involving the third victim.

At the time of his arrest, Emerson was out of jail on bond from Hale County for a similar sexual assault case.

Prior to that, Jackson says Emerson served 20 years in prison for a sexual assault case in Vermont, making him a convicted sex offender. After his prison sentence ended, he moved to Alabama and did odd jobs in the area as a painter.

"No female was safe around here with this guy lurking around, driving, cruising, and doing his thing. We’re glad to get him off the street. We’re glad that the judge gave him a very stiff sentence. That’s what we wanted. That’s what we asked for and that’s what he got," the district attorney added.

