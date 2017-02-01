Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Chilton County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Chilton County

CLANTON, AL (WSFA) -

A 62-year-old Clanton man has died after being struck by a train, confirms Clanton Police Chief Keith Maddox.

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but the chief could say the man was hit Wednesday afternoon on Second Avenue North.

The case remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.

