Firetruck crashes, overturns in north Chilton County

Multiple first responders are on the scene of an overturned fire truck in north Chilton County at this hour.

Details are limited, but Alabama State Troopers say one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. That victim is identified as the driver of the truck, which is from the North Chilton VFD.

Jemison Police Chief Shane Fulmer, whose department is among those assisting Troopers, said the crash is on Hwy. 155 in the northern part of the county.

Reports from Chilton County e-911 indicate the wreck is in the 4000 block of Hwy. 155, which is in Montevallo.

