AL budget meetings wrap up with not enough money to go around

Alabama lawmakers wrapped up their preliminary budget meetings Wednesday after hearing from acting Chief Justice Lyn Stuart.

Stuart asked lawmakers for about $10 million in additional funds or their services could be impacted.

Over the last three days, many agencies have come to lawmakers asking for more money.

ALEA requested $60 million in additional funds, Medicaid an additional $44 million, with other agencies like mental health and the district attorney’s office needing more money.

“As much money as we have in the General Fund budget, it’s not enough,” Sen Trip Pittman (R-Montrose) said.

There's not enough, and that's with more than $100 million of BP settlement money propping up this year’s budget. That money won't be there next year.

“That’s one-time money, and we are going off the cliff next year, and it’s important for everybody to know that,” Rep. Steve Clouse( R-Ozark) stated.

The state is once again in a tough situation with bare-bone agencies asking for money that is not there.

“They are doing the best they can to manage the money they have," Pittman said. "But at the end of the day we are going to have to balance our budgets and we are going to make some tough choices. “

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.