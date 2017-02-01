Wiregrass athletes take part in National Signing Day

The Wiregrass is known for pumping out some of the best talent in the state. Well, 2017 was no different.

Starting at Dothan High School, six Tigers signed their letters of intent and will suit up at the next level.

"When I took my official visit, it was a great feeling," said Southern University commit Bubba McDaniel. "They took me in as one of their brothers and it was just s good fit for me."

"It's a day that I've been looking forward to for years since I was young," said Grambling State commit Devanir Martin. "Since the first day I started playing football until now, it's a great feeling."

Just one Northview Cougar made his commitment on signing day, but it was a big one as offensive lineman Jay Nance is heading to Huntsville to play for Alabama A&M.

"They have a need for lineman up there. I'm a lineman," said Nance. "So it makes sense to go up there. I want to go somewhere where I'm needed and I can make a change because I don't just want to be another guy to come through the school."

While several players signed to fulfill a dream, one signed to keep a promise.

Eufaula's Victor McClinton's father passed away a couple of years ago, and he made it his goal to keep his word as he signed to Tennessee-Martin.

"Two years ago, I never thought I'd be in this position because of the way things were going in my life through my ninth grade year," said McClinton. "My father introduced me to the game of football. He was my very first coach in my Eufaula Pee Wee days and when he passed away, it was so much motivation."

Over at Enterprise High School, 15 student-athletes signed their letters of intent, but none were bigger than the two guys heading to play for Head Coach Neal Brown and the Troy Trojans.

Defensive back Marcus Jones was once committed to Purdue but decided Troy was a better fit for him while a last minute push by Troy landed Cincere Flowers a preferred walk-on spot.

"Every time, they showed me major love," said Flowers. "They are rebuilding the program and I want to be a part of that."

"I picked Troy for three reasons," said Jones. "The location. Where I live at, it's only 45 minutes away. Great campus. And the coaching staff feel like they have everything together. You always want to have a good friendship and I have a teammate that's coming with me and I know some other guys that's coming such as Terence [Dunlap] and other people so I feel like we're going to have a good bond together."

With the level of talent that signed out of the Wiregrass this year, expect some big things in the future for these athletes.

