AL farmer discusses fears over rumored nationwide bacon shortage

Recent data from the USDA shows that 2016 inventory for frozen pork belly is down 35.6 million pounds from 2015. That puts the inventory at its lowest level since 1957.

Part of the issue could be how much meat you get per animal.

"Ten to 15 pounds of bacon per animal. That's all they're going to produce, that's all they can produce," said Chris George, owner of George Family Farms in Eclectic. "So, you know, you have a limited supply. It's not like sausage where you could have 100 pounds of sausage per animal."

But George says all the talk about a bacon shortage is premature. In fact, it was just five years ago there was also talk of a lack of pork.

"It's like any other commodity," George said. "Anytime we deep into reserves, we're going have speculation of shortages and things like that and you know, it's no different from oil or gasoline or anything like that."

And even if there were a bacon shortage in America, it wouldn't impact Alabama all that much. Alabama, he says, is more of a chicken state.

"Alabama is not a very big pork producing state.," George said. "We have some larger growers in the state, but most of Alabama's pork is shipped off to other states to be processed, to be finished, things like that."

The drop in bacon inventory levels has already led to a spike in pork belly prices with January already seeing a 20 percent increase.

The USDA says there are about 18 million pounds of frozen pork belly inventory in the country.