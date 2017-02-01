Woman arrested after child struck, injured by truck in Eufaula

A 10-year-old was transported to Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham after being hit by a vehicle in Eufaula Wednesday night.

According to the Eufaula Police Department's Facebook page, the crash happened on South Eufaula Avenue near the southern entrance to the Hobo Pantry Store just before 6 p.m.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was driving the truck that hit the 10-year-old pedestrian.

The woman was arrested on the scene and transported to the Eufaula County Jail. The exact charges against her weren't immediately released.

Police also haven't released the names of the suspect and child but said they are both from Eufaula.

The child was transported to a local hospital and then taken by air ambulance to Birmingham. No details were released about the child's condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and police indicated more charges could be pending.

