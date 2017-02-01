Lee County District Attorney proposes new tax on liquor

A new tax on liquor could soon be coming to Lee County.

The goal is to help generate additional funds for the District Attorney's Office and Circuit Clerk's Office in Lee County.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes is behind the proposal for a five percent hard liquor sales tax.

Hughes says they are working with a budget this year of around $1.5 million. Only about 17 percent of that comes from the state, the remaining funds the D.A. has to generate on their own.

The proposed five percent sales tax would only be for hard liquor and would apply to state-run ABC stores. 80 percent would go the district attorney’s office, and the other 20 percent would go to the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

"We have lost almost $100,000 over the last five years and it is not getting any better. The state money we get has to go to salaries and benefits. So when the state cuts that money, we can't save the money anywhere else but in bodies. We need bodies to operate. We do so much more than go to the courtroom and prosecute criminal cases," said Hughes.

The sales tax still has to be approved by the legislature. If the item is passed, people could expect for it to go into effect possibly by this summer.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.