Second phase of $1.2B Volkswagen settlement impacting AL drivers

For the second time, President Donald Trump has seen his candidate for secretary of the Army to withdraw from consideration.More >>
Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.More >>
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.More >>
A new law that looks to put constables in Tallapoosa County on the chopping block is getting pushback from those who proudly hold the position.More >>
U.S. Highway 31 at County Road 526, near Verbena and Marbury, is clear in Chilton County after a two vehicle wreck led to the area being blocked, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
After reviewing resumes and completing reference checks, the Pike Road School's Board of Education has chosen eight candidates for the superintendent position.More >>
Two groups of students, at least 15 years apart, both learning and teaching each other invaluable skills. College students at Huntingdon have been venturing off campus since January and the results are molding two generations.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
The intense rivalry between Auburn and Alabama is not limited to football. Starting Friday, a weekend series of games will kick off between these opponents as the baseball teams play on the Plains and the softball teams play over in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Two suspects have been arrested in a human trafficking case involving two teenagers.More >>
