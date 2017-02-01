Second phase of $1.2B Volkswagen settlement impacting AL drivers

Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least $1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation for lying about emissions on 3.0-liter diesel engine vehicles.

Despite the still unfolding emissions scandal, Toyota announced Monday that Volkswagen had dethroned them as the world's biggest-selling automaker in 2016. But the second phase of the diesel deception settlement is impacting Alabama drivers.

Attorneys are calling it 'diesel-gate.'

"The whole issue started because they couldn't meet the requirements of the EPA and still meet performance standards and so they found a way to cheat,” said Dee Miles with the Beasley Allen Law Firm.

Montgomery lawyers say there are about 2,000 vehicles in Alabama impacted out of the 75,000 involved.

"Car owners will be able to redeem their cars for somewhere between $7,000 and $14,000 for models 2009-2012 and then 2013 through 2016 get a little more money, somewhere between $8,000 and $16,000,” said Miles.

Donna Wallace-King loves her 2009 Jetta Sport Wagon. She's estimated to get around $7,500 from the settlement.

"I'm disappointed in what had happened but I'm not going to turn down the money,” said Wallace-King, WSFA 12 News Digital Marketing Manager.

According to Miles, consumers like Wallace-King are being compensated for the economic loss of buying a car that doesn't comply with the law.

“They were hurt because the car itself is not being able to be sold at its market value because dealers won’t pay the true value of the car because of the emission problem,” said Miles.

Despite the diesel drama, Wallace-King says she'll probably buy from the German auto manufacturer in the future.

"I kind of expected more out of Volkswagen so I was surprised that they would do something so underhanded. On the other hand, since we don't have vehicle inspections in Alabama, I felt like it wasn't as big of a deal for me personally,” said Wallace-King.

Volkswagen already agreed on a $15 billion settlement last fall with owners of some 500,000 smaller, 2.0 diesel engines.

This latest settlement is subject to court approval and was filed in U.S. District Court late Tuesday.

