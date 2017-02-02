iHeart Media raising money, awareness for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

iHeart Media radio stations are teaming up in a nationwide fundraiser to help St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Thursday and Friday, Hallelujah 104.3 and Magic 97.1 will help raise money and awareness.

“St. Jude depends on contributions from the public to make what we do possible,” said Jasmine Boyd with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “No family ever pays for treatment, travel, housing, food.”

St. Jude is one of the world's premier centers for the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic childhood diseases. Children from all 50 states have been through the doors of St. Jude for treatment, and thousands more around the world have benefited from the research conducted at St. Jude.

“I am very passionate about St. Jude,” Hallelujah 104.3 Morning Show host, Sherry Mackey, explained. “Having gone over to St. Jude and visited St. Jude, seeing how St. Jude literally is changing families and lives, not only here locally, but all over the world.”

The Radiothon is a nation-wide event.

“Every year, we do an annual radio event with iHeart Media and Montgomery is one of the 36 markets participating in this year’s event,” Boyd said, hoping to raise $100,000. “Become a Partner in Hope by pledging $20 a month on your credit card.”

The radiothon runs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Call 1-800-411-9898 to make your donation.

