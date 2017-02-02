Secretary of state introduces new pistol permit for Alabamians

The Alabama Secretary of State's office has released new information regarding the new uniform pistol permit for the residents of Alabama.

According to Merrill, adopting a uniform permit format would provide a level of consistency when citizens present their pistol permit in another county other than their county of residence. The purpose of a pistol permit is to provide added layers of security and protection for Alabamians.

"This uniform design will provide the people with clear rules regarding their rights as Alabamians," says Secretary Merrill. "This design also provides consistency which eases citizen interaction with law enforcement across the state,”

The Secretary of State’s office has worked to develop this uniform standard format in close collaboration with Alabama’s 67 Sheriffs and the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Sheriff’s offices around the state have already begun implementing the changes and rolling out the new permits as permit holders renew or attain a permit for the first time.

