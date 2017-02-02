Man identified in Montgomery child porn case dies

A man who was arrested on child pornography charges after an investigation that started at a Montgomery high school died Thursday, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

According to the district attorney, John David Easterling's death appears to be self-inflicted, but the exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Easterling died at a residence in the 8000 block of Timber Creek Drive in Pike Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The Montgomery Police Department announced Thursday that Easterling, 25, of Pike Road, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department says the investigation started on Jan. 19 after school enforcement officers stopped a vehicle leaving Robert E. Lee High School during school hours. When the officer approached the vehicle, four girls, between the ages of 14 and 17, and an adult male were found inside.

"They were seen loading up into the vehicle and the school enforcement stopped it right there cause they didn't recognize this guy and started asking questions," said Detective Bryan Goza with MPD's special victims unit. "He wasn't completely forthcoming with answers. They kept fishing for answers and that's when they realized he had no relations with any of these girls."

The man, later identified as Easterling, was detained because he wasn't related to any of the females. Special victim’s unit investigators were then called to the scene.

“During the initial investigation, officials learned that Easterling had contacted the females through social media and plans were made for them to skip school,” Duckett said. “Inside the vehicle investigators found a cooler full of beer and two boxes of condoms.”

The female students told investigators they didn't know Easterling's intentions and believed they were just skipping school.

"He would friend them, friend their friends, make contacts and get people talking to him," Goza said. "Once they started talking, that's how he facilitated meeting them."

Court documents show that after Easterling was taken into custody, he gave written consent for officers to search his phone. According to the court documents, investigators found nude pictures of a separate juvenile female in a different jurisdiction.

Detectives had a message for parents.

"You have every right to go through phones, social media for your children. They are your children. They don't have privacy," Goza said. "You go in. You look and see what they're doing. These kids are sometimes naive. They don't realize the dangers. Social media...it's out there. It's easy to connect."

Police believe there are other victims, not just in the Montgomery area but across the state.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.