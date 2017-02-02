Montgomery murder suspect may be linked to other crimes

We’re learning more details surrounding the death of 18-year-old Jaylen Henderson in Montgomery Monday.

Police announced Wednesday that Henderson's friend, Markeefé Hill, 17, is charged with murder in the case. During his weekly media briefing on Thursday, Mayor Todd Strange revealed the rifle used in the fatal shooting was stolen earlier that morning.

The mayor said detectives believe Henderson, Hill, and maybe others, engaged in criminal activity throughout the evening before the shooting.

“That evidence included the stolen rifle that caused Jaylen’s death,” Strange said. “We don’t think that’s the only time that these two and other accomplices had been on the prowl in the late night and early morning.”

The mayor said the city hopes the arrest will address some of the other instances that have happened in the Vaughn Road area.

No other information about the additional instances or Henderson’s death have been released.

Hill was transported to the Montgomery Detention Facility where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

