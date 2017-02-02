AHERO gives veterans new outlook on life through the great outdoors

Roughly 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. An organization based in Shorter is working to decrease that number.

AHERO is connecting veterans dealing with physical and psychological wounds of war and military service with the great outdoors. Active Duty Marine Corp Major Lee Stuckey looks at life different than most.

"A bad day is still a day and it is a blessing," said Maj. Lee Stuckey.

Stuckey hasn't always had this outlook on life. After serving three combat tours in Iraq and suffering a brain injury from an Improvised Explosive Device. Stuckey almost ended his own life.

"As I was pulling the trigger on my Glock, actually here at AHERO (America's Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors) farms, my mom called my cell phone and she saved my life," said Stuckey.

Stuckey is now on a mission to shed light on veteran suicide prevention. Through AHERO a nonprofit he started. This organization plans outdoor events like weekend hunting trips for veterans.

"We bring veterans in who have gone through similar things and we help each other," said Stuckey.

In just six years more than 1,000 veterans have come to the AHERO farms in Shorter. While it may seem like a recreational outing it is so much more than that.

"What happens after that is and that they are finding out their shortfalls or issues going on in life. We want to increase their quality of life," said Stuckey.

Buddy Wallace was in the army 12 years. Although he is an avid hunter this is his first time taking part in a weekend hunting trip at AHERO farms.

"A weight is lifted off your shoulders and you get clarity. You understand people who care. There are people in your corner. It isn't about the hunt it is about the fellowship," Buddy Wallace.

AHERO is currently in the process of raising funds to build their General Livingston Pavilion to continue to help veterans connect. Visit this website for more information or call 910-548-8864.

