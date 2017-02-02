AHERO gives veterans new outlook on life through the great outdoors

After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
The reward for information in a 2011 Crenshaw County murder case has increased.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A former Alabama representative made a trip to Washington D.C. Friday.More >>
The Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash in Henry County.More >>
Sometimes, what's good for the birds might not be good for the birders. Each year, the Alabama Ornithological Society holds two of its three meetings on Dauphin Island specifically to try to be there when migrating birds are making stopovers during their spring and fall flights to and from wintering grounds in the Caribbean, South America and Central America. But when about 100 AOS members gathered for three days of field trips in April, there were far fewer migrants than are usuall...More >>
Alabama State Troopers are identifying the victim who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on U.S. Hwy. 31 near Chilton County Road 526.More >>