MPD expanding shift hours to better target crime, community concerns

In order to help continue to curb crime across the city, Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says the department is expanding their, "Cops on the Dot" program by extending the hours officers are on the streets.

Chief Finley said the department came up with the plan to move officers to a 12-hour shift instead of the traditional 8-hour shift. This new time shift change will allow for the city to have officers on the streets 24-7.

A supervising command staff will also be devoted to each shift so that they can better determine where officers are most needed and address community concerns.

The hope is that with more officers on the streets, areas of high crime can be targeted with the proper resources. Also, officers will be able to better identify areas that face issues with loud music, random shootings, and other concerns of community unrest.

"I think that it is a combination of accountability, combination of more cops patrolling our streets 24-7 with supervision with 24-7, I think it will make a difference," Finley said.

The department says they will test the new shifts over the course of the next 120 days to determine their effectiveness.

