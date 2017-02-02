14 suspected Montgomery gang members arrested

Federal authorities made multiple arrests in a gun and drug roundup this week.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama George Beck, the Montgomery Police Department requested help from federal agencies to identify and arrest the individuals.

Evidence indicates the suspects are affiliated with numerous gangs in the area, including CBM, Crum Nation, Gangster Disciples, Hardy Boys, and the King Hill Murk Gang, according to a news release from Beck's office.

The following suspects were arrested:

Larry Keyun Chappell, 31

Demarion Lamar Daniels, 34

Rapheal Lamar Gaston, 26

Rashard Jarnez Hardy, 31

Taurio Kortavious Harris, 21

Marrio Terrell Hawkins, 30

Kourvosier Jerrell Herbert, 27

Trudyo Renardo Hines Jr., 26

Darrius Marcel Mastin, 25

Roderick Alexander Purvis, 25

Stanley Antorny Tell, 30

Roosevelt Keith Terry, 33

Adrian Deshawn Thompson, 30

Quandel Lamar Williams, 30

The charges against them include allegations of drug distribution, possession of firearms in connection with drug distribution and possession of firearms while being a convicted felon.

Authorities indicate the allegations against Hardy, Harris, Hines, and Mastin arose from the Club Big Boyz shooting in October 2015.

The charges against the other suspects are related to various Montgomery police investigations on drug distribution and violent crimes.

If convicted, each man faces possible sentences of up to 20 years imprisonment.

