Eufaula woman suspected of drunk driving in crash that critically injured child

The Eufaula woman arrested after a crash that injured a child Thursday night is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the Eufaula Police Department.

Holly Moulton, 37, was arrested at the scene of the crash on Eufaula Avenue and charged with assault first degree.

According to police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. just south of the Highway 30 intersection in front of the Hobo Pantry.

A 10-year-old boy was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a 2015 Dodge 1500 pickup truck.

The child was transported by air to Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham with potentially life-threatening injuries. His last known condition was critical, according to police.

Moulton is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

