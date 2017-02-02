MPD: Social media post alleging attempted abduction false

Montgomery police say a social media post that alleged a young man had faced an attempted abduction was false and no crime was committed.

According to the Safe Montgomery Facebook page, on Jan. 29 around 2:30 a.m. an individual left the Eastern Boulevard raceway with a subject whom he was giving a ride to.

Shortly before 2:50 a.m. the same day, the individual stopped at the Kangaroo gas station on the West South Boulevard and asked the clerk to notify police. The individual told officers that he has been riding around with the subject when he began to feel uneasy. He then asked officers to search his vehicle for drugs but no drugs were located.

The individual made no report of an abduction and MPD says their investigation does not support claims of human trafficking.

“Ladies and gentleman, it did not happen,” Mayor Todd Strange said. “Evidence doesn’t support a claim of attempted abduction. There was no crime. Everything that happened appears to be consensual.”

The mayor says the department spent hours tracking down the post and that a neighborhood association even confronted the city council about the safety of their community because of the post.

“Parental involvement,” Strange stressed.

