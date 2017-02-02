Gov. Bentley narrows list of potential appointees for Sessions' Senate seat

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has narrowed down the list of potential replacements for Sen. Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

The governor's office released this list of six people and indicated it's in alphabetical order:

North Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt

Jim Byard, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs

Former State Rep. Perry Hooper Jr.

State Sen. Del Marsh

State Rep. Connie Rowe

Attorney General Luther Strange

Sessions is Donald Trump's pick for attorney general. A Senate committee voted to confirm Sessions Wednesday. His nomination will now go to the Senate floor.

Bentley has been conducting interviews in anticipation of having to appoint a replacement if Sessions' becomes attorney general.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.