Victim killed in I-85 crash identified as Carver H.S. coach

The Montgomery Police Department has identified the victim killed in a Tuesday night crash on I-85 as 48-year-old Greg Quarles.

Following the police department's release of Quarles' name, the Montgomery Public School System confirmed he was a football coach at Carver High School. He was known as "Coach Q".

Counselors are being made available to students at the school.

Police and medics were called to the scene of a crash at the Mitylene exit of I-85 around 8:30 Tuesday night. The crash involved three vehicles, a 2007 Freightliner, a 2015 International Tractor, and a 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

Quarles, the driver of the Jeep, was pronounced dead on the scene while the drivers of the 18-wheelers were not injured.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police department, all three vehicles collided. Quarles' Jeep and the Freightliner caught fire. Because of the intensity of the flames, authorities did not realize the Jeep was involved until the fire was contained.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

