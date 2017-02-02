Man charged with murder in case of missing Enterprise woman

The investigation of a missing Enterprise woman is now being treated as a homicide despite the lack of a body. Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for a local man on a charge of murder.

Authorities have been searching for Ayanna Smith since she went missing on Jan. 21. Detectives, along with the Coffee County District Attorney's office, believe they have probable cause to charge 29-year-old Malcom Theotis Hunter with murder.

Hunter was arrested around 3:30 p.m. at Enterprise City Hall.

Despite Smith's location being unknown, investigators believe they're dealing with a case of foul play based on physical evidence and multiple interviews. The search for the victim is ongoing.

Smith was last seen on W. Brunson Street in Enterprise around 10 p.m. that Saturday. She is 5'0" and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222.

