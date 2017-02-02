ASU Board holds first full meeting since firing President Boyd

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees met Thursday for its first full board meeting since the termination of President Gwendolyn Boyd.

One of the most impactful items on the agenda was actually removed at the very beginning of the meeting. Board members approved a motion to remove the item about a 20 percent tuition increase because board members had already approved it. The tuition increase will occur this fall.

A representative from ASU's Student Government Association assured the board that the group will work with the student body to help ensure a smooth transition with the fee increase going into the next school year.

Interim President Dr. Leon Wilson has a report with eight priority points for the university, the first point being the university's financial integrity. Dr. Wilson is hopeful that the tuition increase will achieve that goal. Last year ASU had a $1.6 million increase in tuition revenue that they're hoping to increase in the coming year.

The eight points include:

Fiscal responsibility Improving external relationships Internal relationships Maintenance and services issues Restoring the IT Department's integrity Confidence in ASU as a comprehensive university Increasing enrollment and retention Sustaining and supporting athletic programs

The university is hoping to see an increase in tuition revenue, but Wilson also admitted that the university is $16.1 million in debt and that tuition "won't do it".

The meeting also saw the selection of Alfreda Green as the new Chair of the Board of Trustees.

