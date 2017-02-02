Woman faces arson charge for abandoned Paradise Grill blaze

A fire at Paradise Bar and Grill was deemed arson. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to the Paradise Bar and Grill building blaze that happened on Jan. 9.

The abandoned building, located at 955 West South Boulevard, was the scene of a large 2-alarm fire that was immediately deemed suspicious because there were no connected electrical services.

Arson investigators determined that Oystella Randall, 42, set the structure on fire after an altercation with a man.

According to court documents, Randall was interviewed Thursday and admitted to following through on a threat by setting clothes on fire inside the building.

Randall was taken into custody on the charge of second-degree arson. She was ordered held on a $5,000 bond.

The unoccupied building, valued at around $150,000, is said to have suffered more than $75,000 in damage.