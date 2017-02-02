Josh: Scattered showers Thursday night and Friday

SOME RAIN IN SPOTS: The next 24 hours will feature scattered areas of rain; we've already seen a few showers in some places today, and more scattered rain will affect Alabama overnight and into Friday. The rain will be mainly light; this is a weak system and lacks the ability to produce heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

COOLER AIR ARRIVES: Cooler air will filter into the state tonight into tomorrow; afternoon highs on Friday will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a north breeze making it feel a few degrees colder. We stay cool through the weekend; lows drop into the upper 30s by Saturday morning and highs Saturday will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Nothing cold, but cooler than we've been.

MORE RAIN ARRIVES: Another weak system arrives Sunday; it will bring us some scattered rain as well. An unsettled pattern lingers into early next week, so we'll have to maintain a chance of rain in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There is considerable model disagreement on the details of next week's pattern; some models have hinted at a severe weather setup, while others show just rain. We'll continue to refine the forecast as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.