Dothan not expecting revenue drop despite Toadlick cancellation

After five years, organizers for Toadlick Music Festival have decided not to bring the event back for a sixth year. On average, Toadlick generated more than a million dollars worth of revenue for the city of Dothan.

"It was a $1.2 million impact on the city," said Visit Dothan's Katie Parrish. "So, we're going to miss that on our lodgings tax. We're going to miss that in our restaurants. We're going to miss that in our shopping. And we're going to miss the exposure."

The place that might suffer the most is the hotel industry as the three day event would draw large crowds in, all needing a place to stay.

"As far as lodging tax goes, it brought in about 3,000 room nights, and that's hotels and camping combined, which is about $200,000 worth of overnight revenue for the city," said Parrish.

While it is a big loss for the entertainment factor in Dothan, the city is not taking a big hit financially as there are several other events lined up throughout the summer that will generate a lot of revenue.

"We have the Alabama State Games coming at the beginning of June. That's expected to bring about $800,000 worth of economic impact to the area," said Parrish. "At the end of September, we're going to have a USA BMX Gold Cup Final. That's looking to bring around $800,000 in economic impact as well. While we are going to miss it on Toadlick's end, we are replacing it with other things."

Toadlick organizer Chris Gilbert said he wants to focus on other things such as his other businesses. Toadlick was a huge event that drew big time artists including Luke Bryan, Hank Williams, Jr., Styx and REO Speedwagon.

Gilbert did say that the announcement does not mean that the event is gone for good.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.