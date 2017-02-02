Auburn University breaks ground on engineering student achievement center

Auburn University’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering broke ground on a new student achievement center Thursday.

Construction of the center was made possible through a $30 million gift from John and Rosemary Brown, which was announced as part of an overall $57 million gift, the largest in university history.

Site preparation for the project began in December with the demolition of the several existing buildings. The center is designed to serve students from all engineering disciplines and will incorporate everything from design and innovation space to professional development resources.

"The key things are in recruiting and retention," said Steve Duke with Auburn University. "So it will bring students in. Students will know from early on exactly what it means to be an engineer. They will be in the same building as senior engineers and see those projects going on. It gives them an incentive and desire to stay in engineering and work hard."

Construction is anticipated to be completed by spring 2019.

(Photo Source: Auburn University)

