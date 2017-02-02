Secretary of State: Gov. Bentley violated election law

Secretary of State John Merrill says the Alabama’s laws surrounding the use of excess campaign funds for legal expenses of someone other than the office holder or candidate are clear. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

For nearly a year, elected officials have speculated whether Gov. Robert Bentley broke the law while working with Rebekah Mason, a political adviser whom Bentley is accused of having an affair. But the governor's use of excess campaign funds for Mason's legal fees has taken on a different complexion.

Secretary of State John Merrill says the Alabama’s laws surrounding the use of excess campaign funds for legal expenses of someone other than the office holder or candidate are clear.

“We would not view that as a permissible expense,” Merrill stated. “When you believe you can interpret the law in a different way, yet you have no basis for that interpretation – that usually can be a very disappointing result in the end. “

The subsection of the law describing legal uses for excess campaign funds states:

“Legal fees and costs associated with any civil action, criminal prosecution, or investigation related to conduct reasonably related to performing the duties of the office held.”

Violating this portion of the law is a Class B felony.

Merrill's office collects campaign spending reports, including the governor's 2016 filing that cited Mason's legal fees, a one-time payment to the law firm of Copeland Franco for $8912.40. The campaign expenditures also showed Bentley sank more than $300,000 of campaign funds into his own legal fees.

“It clearly states in the code a permissible expense of your campaign resources can be to defend your position or advocate on behalf of your position,”

Merrill explained. “When it comes to a legal matter, if you are using those resources to benefit your own defense or your efforts in a prosecutorial nature when it comes to a judicial situation as used. There is no provision there to do anything with those resources other than to act on your behalf.”

It's unclear if any authority is seeking to investigate this campaign expense. The results of an investigation could be put before a grand jury by the Montgomery County District Attorney or Attorney General, or a complaint could also be filed with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

“This has been introduced publicly," Merrill said. "I can’t help but believe someone will present it to the Ethics Commission and ask for an interpretation about what occurred and see where their investigation might lead.”

The possible violation surfaces during a key week when many speculate Bentley will appoint Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Jeff Sessions as he assumes the role of U.S. attorney general. If Strange is the governor's pick. That could interrupt a possible investigation into the governor's office.

"Distractions, interruptions, and things that have taken the eye off the ball have put our citizens ill-at-ease,” Merrill stated, “not being able to appreciate that everyone in Montgomery is working for them the way they would like to see them working.”

WSFA 12 News sought a comment from Bentley Thursday to learn his position one this campaign expenditure. The governor’s office referred us again to Bentley’s attorney, Bill Athanas, who did not respond to our information request.

