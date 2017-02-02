1 of 2 Chilton County home invasion suspects surrenders

Pressure brought on by social media attention has forced a Chilton County home invasion suspect to turn himself in to authorities.

Now, investigators want to take down a second suspect, and they're again turning to the public for help.

Austin Patrick Hall surrendered to police around noon Wednesday. He and the other suspect, Billy Martin, are wanted in connection to a home invasion that happened on Nov. 22.

Both Hall and Martin have outstanding warrants on first-degree burglary and theft charges as well as second-degree assault.

If you have any information on Martin's location, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Chilton County Sheriff's Office at 205-755-4698 immediately.

