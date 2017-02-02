AUM receives $200,000 grant for crime-prevention program

Auburn University at Montgomery has been awarded a $200,000 grant from Alabama Governor Robert Bentley for a program that teaches crime-prevention methods to community groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The Alabama Crime Prevention Clearinghouse helps groups and agencies create crime-prevention programs and helps put them into action within their communities.

“The best way to keep our communities safe is to stop crime before it occurs,” Bentley said. “I am pleased to support this crime-prevention training for our state’s law enforcement agencies and community groups.”

Several courses are offered through the program throughout the year. There are a wide range of subjects including elder abuse, fraud prevention, the dynamics of domestic violence cases and internet crime investigation.

The grant will come from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department and will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“Our law enforcement officers work hard day-in and day-out to protect our communities and having the access to latest training will help them perform their jobs even more effectively,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “ADECA is pleased to partner with AUM to provide this program which enables officers from across Alabama an opportunity to learn the latest skills and techniques to reduce crime.”

ADECA administers a multitude of programs that support economic development, law enforcement, and traffic safety, water resource management, recreational development, and energy conservation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.