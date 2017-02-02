ASU students win big at national leadership conference

A team of students in the College of Business Administration at the Alabama State University received more than $2,000 and top honors during the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse Leadership Diversity Competition.

The team's name during the competition, which was held Jan. 26 through the 28, was The Stingers. They not only took third place but were awarded for their research and business solution for the Tempur-Pedic Company.

Individual awards were handed out to team captain Breana Rucker, a junior majoring in business management, and team member Zaria Strayhorn, a junior majoring in accounting.

“We stayed up over 26 hours researching our company, creating a unique idea, allocating a $1,000,000 budget and preparing a professional PowerPoint presentation,” said Rucker.

Rucker was awarded The Best Presenter Award and Strayhorn was awarded the Social Media Award.

“I was honored when they announced that I had won The Best Presenter Award because there were so many other amazing speakers in the competition,” Rucker said.

“When I won The Social Media Award, I was really excited; however, I did not take all the credit for this award,” Strayhorn said. “I would like to give credit to both ASU teams as it was a collaborative effort. As a result, we all agreed to donate the reward money to the COBA.”

The third member of the Stingers team is a junior in accounting, Jasmine Frazier.

Another ASU team, the Hornet Nest also competed in the competition. This team consisted of team captain Nkemakunam Obata, Taron Wright and Tyrell Hart.

The students were accompanied by ASU team advisers Dr. Edward Brown and Dr. Deshannon McDonald.

Six other teams from across the U.S. competed against the ASU teams. Two teams came from Stillman College. Alabama A&M University, Indiana University, Rhode's College, Rust College and Xavier University each had one team to participate.

