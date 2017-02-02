Carver colleagues remember Montgomery football coach, father of 3 killed in crash

A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.More >>
People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
Always dreaming captured the Run for Roses after going off as the co-favorite.More >>
The reward for information in a 2011 Crenshaw County murder case has increased.More >>
The reward for information in a 2011 Crenshaw County murder case has increased.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A former Alabama representative made a trip to Washington D.C. Friday.More >>
A former Alabama representative made a trip to Washington D.C. Friday.More >>
The Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash in Henry County.More >>
The Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash in Henry County.More >>