Carver colleagues remember Montgomery football coach, father of 3 killed in crash

We're learning more about a beloved high school football coach who lost his life this week in a tragic accident. The crash shut down a portion of Interstate 85 Tuesday night in East Montgomery. 48-year-old Gregory Quarles has been identified as the driver of the Jeep that collided with two other vehicles.

The man known as “Coach Q” is being remembered as a father figure and mentor, both on and off the field.

“It's not going to be the same not seeing the Jeep come around the track,” said CJ Harris, Offensive Coordinator for Carver High School's football team.

When Gregory Quarles' red Jeep came down the hill at Carver, players and coaches knew it was time to do work.

“All I can hear is 'Oh Lord there goes Coach Q', we got to go,” said Harris, referencing the players’ urgency when seeing Quarles arrive to practice.

Intense, disciplined and passionate are words that come to mind when describing the defensive line volunteer coach with 15 years of volunteer service with Montgomery Public Schools.

“He brought a lot of energy, he was that sparkplug on the coaching staff and around the team,” said Harris.

“He did everything the right way, great father, great husband at home, hardworking guy, even with this accident he was heading to his second job,” said Billy Gresham, former Carver Head Coach. Gresham remembers the day he hired Coach Q.

“He told me, coach this is one hire you won’t regret,” said Gresham.

As Gresham says, there were no regrets hiring the man that impacted lives on and off the field.

“The impact he made and the kids that he ministered over the years as a coach, I mean the impact, we'll see those impact in the next 50 to 100 years from now,” said Gresham.

Carver's offensive coordinator says Coach Q was the type of person needed on every coaching staff.

“He brought something that we all need as coaches and for the players also, like I said, you know, he was that father figure that most of them needed on a daily basis,” said Harris.

“He wanted them to be perfect in every avenue of their life, being on time at a meeting, being on time in the classroom, getting their school work. Even though he as a volunteer coach a lot of people at the school thought that he worked there because any free time he had, he'd stop by checking on the players making sure they're doing everything they're supposed to do,” said Gresham.

An influence and a legacy felt far beyond football.

“The last time he came by the school was just the other day and you know basically talking about how things are going, you know how the kids doing, are they doing everything they need to be doing in the classroom,” said Harris.

“He was a guy that mentored me, how to be a good father, how to be a good husband and how to hold the players accountable to help them on in their lives past football,” said Gresham.

Coaches say when Quarles wasn't at signing day, they knew something was wrong.

Former players have expressed grief on social media with one former athlete saying Coach Q was one of the greatest defensive coaches ever that saw a lot of potential in the entire team.

Coach Q leaves behind a wife and three young children.

School officials say counselors have been made available to students and staff during this difficult time.

“God has gained a great angel,” said Gresham.

