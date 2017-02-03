ON TIA: Do you know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack or stroke in a woman?

It's National Wear Red Day! Today people across the country are wearing red to raise awareness for heart disease and strokes in women.

WSFA 12 News Reporter Bethany Davis is at Baptist South this morning she'll talk about the difference the day is making among women. She'll also talk about the signs and symptoms of heart disease and strokes in a woman. Did you know they're much different than what a man experiences?

Also, one woman is sharing her story and hoping others won't find their own symptoms so easy to ignore and dismiss.

Here are some of the other stories we're focusing on during the 6 a.m. hour of Today in Alabama:

SCARY SITUATION: A well-known Selma pastor and his deacons are thankful to be alive this morning after a horrifying holdup at their church. The gunmen had hoods and masks on and things got very scary in the parking lot, in front of the fellowship hall. Hear what the pastor had to say coming up.

ASU: Yesterday the board of trustees for Alabama State University met for its first full meeting since former President Gwendolyn Boyd was removed. The board discussed ASU's finances, the school's biggest football games and its own leadership. Reporter Morgan Young was at the meeting and has the details coming up.

SUPER BOWL: We are getting closer to kickoff this morning in Houston as the patriots and falcons get serious about their game plan for the Super Bowl. Fans have been pouring into the city are getting serious about having a good time. Reporter Jay Gray is there this morning with a closer look coming up.

