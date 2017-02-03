Multi-agency drug suppression operation yields two arrests

Two people were arrested Thursday in Macon County after felony amounts of crack-cocaine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia were found during the execution of a search warrant.

According to officials with the Macon County Sheriff's office, Charles Johnson Jr., 37 of Tuskegee, was arrested on several felony drug charges. Franklin Reynolds, 24 of Tuskegee, was also arrested for several felony drug charges.

Sheriff officials say the search warrant was conducted at 402 Prestwood Circle Tuskegee as part of a multi-agency drug suppression operation. During the search, digital scales, a loaded handgun, marijuana, and crack cocaine were all collected from the residence.

Both suspects were taken to the Macon County Detention Facility. As of 10 p.m., Thursday, both were awaiting bond.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials say they will continue to work together seeking one common goal, " Protecting and Serving the Community."

The operation was led by Special Agents with the ALEA Narcotics Division and the ALEA SWAT Team, Tuskegee Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office, Tallassee Police Department, and the United States Marshal's Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

