16-year-old charged after attempted Dothan break-in

A teen has been charged with discharging a firearm into a building after attempting to break into it, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan police say, Gavin Gregory Smith, 16, has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied building and attempted burglary first-degree. Smith is being charged as an adult for this crime.

Investigators say on Jan. 2, Smith began shooting into a commercial building in the 1800 block of East Main Street. Smith was allegedly trying to gain entry into the door of the business.

Smith fled on foot when he was unsuccessful in making entry but was located a short time later by police, according to investigators.

Smith was transported to the Dothan City Jail under a $60,000 bond. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are expected.

