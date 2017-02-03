Dothan officials address issue with civic center American flag

The city of Dothan has released a statement following concern surrounding the removal of a flag at the civic center.

According to the city, on Thursday a Dothan police officer was near the northside entrance to the center when he heard a loud snapping sound and then observed that the American Flag was on the ground. The officer immediately alerted administrators and the mayor's office.

Civic staff employees arrived within minutes to address the issue. The American flag was gathered off the ground and placed into a container where is it being stored inside the center.

The halyard/rope cable will be re-installed by a crane service company. The flag will be thoroughly inspected to ensure there are no rips or stains before it is returned to the flag pole, officials say.

According to the American Legion, "You are not required to destroy the flag when [it touches the ground]. As long as the flag remains suitable for display, even if washing or dry-cleaning is required, you may continue to display the flag as a symbol of our great country.”

The city says:

The City of Dothan understands the current emotional climate that our country is experiencing, and that at a time when tensions are high, the citizens of our great country will always respond with the fervor of patriotism that makes our country so great. Please know that we share that sense of patriotism with you and we will continue to do whatever we can to ensure that our country’s flag receives the respect that it deserves.

For more information regarding the proper care of the American Flag, please visit the FAQ section of The American Legion’s website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.